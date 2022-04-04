Solicitor challenges warrant used to search his offices in Garda money laundering investigation

A SOLICITOR and his law firm have launched High Court proceedings aimed at quashing a search warrant which resulted in the search and seizure of confidential documents from their Dublin offices last month.

The action has been brought by solicitor James Flynn and JT Flynn and Co Solicitors.

Mr Flynn is a former taxing master, an officer of the court appointed by the Government to provide an independent and impartial process of assessment of legal costs.

The search, where items including files and Mr Flynn's mobile phone were seized, relates to a garda investigation into alleged money laundering. Mr Flynn was also arrested and held for questioning for a period of two days.

The applicants claim the warrant is unlawful and have brought judicial review proceedings aimed at bringing about the end of what the solicitor and his firm claims is a "spurious investigation”. They have also sought the return of the items seized.

Additionally, they seek copies of the information relied on by the gardaí when they obtained the warrant.

It is claimed that information was not given to the district judge who issued the warrant, which would have undermined the basis for allowing the search to take place.

Other, less intrusive methods to allow gardai examine the files should have been utilised but were not, and there was no basis to arrest Mr Flynn, it is alleged.

It is claimed that the search is linked to proceedings JT Flynn and Co has brought against a bank over its refusal to exchange damaged banknotes, to the value of €4,400, on the grounds they had been intentionally damaged.

The banknotes, it is claimed, were furnished to the company as a fee payment by a long-standing client of the firm and were submitted to the bank in 2019.

The refusal resulted in the company taking High Court proceedings against the bank.

The bank referred the matter to the gardaí, who began an investigation into the source of the funds.

The referral was under section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act 2011, which makes it a criminal offence to withhold information of material assistance in preventing an offence or securing the apprehension, prosecution, or conviction of any other person for a relevant offence

In seeking the warrant, gardaí had claimed that there were reasonable grounds for suspecting evidence of a money laundering offence were to be found at Mr Flynn’s offices.

It is claimed that the warrant issued was broad enough to include every single file in Mr Flynn’s office and shatters the confidential lawyer/client privilege in every respect.

Mr Flynn was arrested and detained despite his previous engagement with the gardaí on this issue and his willingness to provide information, but with the caveat that he has an overriding duty of confidentiality to his clients.

In the action, Mr Flynn and his firm claim that the search conducted by members of An Garda Síochána's National Economic Crime Bureau at the firm's offices at Anglesea Street, Dublin, was unlawful, and in breach of their property rights, and right to information.

It is also claimed that the warrant breaches the applicants' privacy rights.

The proceedings are against the Garda Commissioner, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ireland and the Attorney General, and a judge of the District Court. The applicants seek various orders including one quashing the warrant.

Represented by Kevin Winters of KRW Law, the applicants also seek orders compelling the gardai to provide the applicants with information it used to obtain the warrant.

The applicants further seek an order directing the DPP and State respondents to decide whether there has been any criminal offence committed in respect of the banknotes.

The Law Society, the Central Bank of Ireland and the European Central Bank are notice parties to the proceedings.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Charles Meenan today, who adjourned the case to a date later this month.

Counsel for Mr Flynn sought an urgent hearing of the leave application.

However, the judge, noting that the raid had taken place over a month ago, did not accept the matter was sufficiently urgent to be heard urgently and adjourned the hearing to after Easter.