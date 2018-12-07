Solicitor admits she gave mobile phone to notorious jailed rapist

A solicitor for convicted drug-trafficker John Gilligan has pleaded guilty to supplying a mobile phone to a jailed rapist while he was in hospital.

Joanne Kangley (41), from Rathevan, Baileboro, Co Cavan, supplied the phone to convicted rapist and child abductor Michael Murray.

Ms Kangley previously acted as a solicitor to John Gilligan.

The Samsung phone was supplied to Murray at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise on November 6, 2014.

Murray (47) was sentenced to 15 years in prison at the Central Criminal Court in 2013, with his sentence subsequently increased to 19 years in 2017 after being found to be too lenient.

Kangley - who has worked as a solicitor for Murray - is due to be sentenced in April of next year after pleading guilty at Portlaoise Circuit Court yesterday.

On February 12, 2010, Murray (47), formerly of Killiney Oaks, Killiney, Co Dublin, lured his female victim - who was walking home from school with her four-year-old son - into his apartment by telling her there was an elderly woman inside dying and who needed help.

He then tied the woman up and assaulted her before abandoning her young son in a city centre square late at night.

He then returned, drugged and raped the woman.

After beating the woman as she tried to free herself, Murray then subjected her to what was described in court as a "protracted and depraved sexual assault".

He finally left the apartment at 5am the next day and the woman managed to free herself, searching everywhere in the house for her son.

By this stage, gardaí had found her son safe and they subsequently located the woman after being alerted to a disturbance at the apartment.

At his trial, Murray had denied all charges but a jury found him guilty on all counts.

Solicitor Kangley came to prominence in 2013 when she issued a statement on behalf of Gilligan, shortly before his release from prison.

She released a letter on behalf of Gilligan, in which he insisted he would not be taking part in any media interviews even if he was offered €1m.

It's understood no offers of money were ever made to Gilligan for an interview.

Irish Independent