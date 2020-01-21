Soldiers' €60,000 claim over 2kmh crash thrown out

Two soldiers who said they suffered neck injuries after a vehicle rear-ended them while travelling at an estimated speed of 2kmh have had their €60,000 claims dismissed.

John Lynch and Eamonn Fitzgerald were involved in an incident on the Old Dublin Road in Galway in October 2014. The pair were in an Army SUV which was stopped at traffic lights when a car behind them accidentally rolled forward.

Mr Lynch and Mr Fitzgerald were doing a cash escort at the time and initially claimed they thought there had been an attack on the SUV.

Peadar Harvey, driver of the Seat Ibiza car, said he didn't feel an impact.

