Soldier arrested after cocaine and steroids found in city barracks

GARDAI have arrested a soldier on suspicion of dealing cocaine after drugs were found at a Dublin barracks.

The 23-year-old was arrested after around €1,400 worth of drugs were found in a room during a search by military police officers.

It emerged earlier this month that the soldier was under investigation and needed hospital treatment after becoming violent in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines.

A search of his room was carried out and an unknown substance was recovered by military police, who handed it over to gardai.

Officers from Rathmines Garda Station have been carrying out an investigation into the incident and last week arrested the soldier for questioning.

He was held on suspicion of being in the possession of drugs for the purpose of sale and supply.

A source told the Herald the soldier made admissions while in custody and admitted to being in possession of the drugs.

Gardai believe the value of the suspected cocaine is in the region of €1,400, though further tests are being carried out on a second bag recovered.

It is understood a small quantity of steroids, as well as legal fitness supplements, were also recovered during the search.

A garda spokesman said a man in his 20s was arrested on September 7 in relation to the investigation.

“He has since been released without charge and a file will be sent to the DPP,” he said.

FIREARM

A previous statement by the Defence Forces said military police were carrying out an investigation “following an incident in Cathal Brugha Barracks, Rathmines” on Friday, August 31.

“A member of the Defence Forces was transferred to hospital for medical examination where he remains under medical care.

“Following a search [that day], a quantity of an as yet unidentified substance was discovered which was handed over to gardai for examination.

“At no stage during the incident was any individual threatened with a firearm.”

When asked about gardai arresting the soldier, the Defence Forces said it had no further comment to make at this time.

It is the second time in recent months that a quantity of cocaine has been seized from the barracks.

In December, military police found around €3,000 of cocaine in a common area of the base.

A source said last night there was no apparent link between that bust and the most recent drug seizure.

“The individual in question made admissions to the latest cocaine seizure, including admitting to dealing,” the source said.

“However, despite this, there is nothing to suggest that he was in possession of the drugs recovered in December and that matter is still being actively investigated.”

