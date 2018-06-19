Software engineer who admitted sex attacks on women he met on Tinder recently settled €60k personal injuries case

CONVICTED rapist Patrick Nevin seven months ago settled a €60,000 personal injuries claim in the Circuit Civil Court but at the time could not be identified due to outstanding rape and sexual assault charges against him to which he pleaded guilty to on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old assaulted three women he had met on the dating app Tinder over a 10-day period in July 2014.

It can now be confirmed that, on November 7 last year, Nevin attended the civil court handcuffed to a prison officer but did not go into court. He stood in a corridor while his barrister negotiated with his the legal team for taximan Irfan Ahmed and AM Taxi Rental Group, both of whose addresses were given as c/o Liberty Insurance, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Nevin (36) of Meadowlands Court, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin, but at the time in prison after having been found guilty of rape, had sued Ahmed and the taxi rental company for €60,000 damages arising out of a road traffic accident. Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, was told in November last that following talks outside the court the case had been settled and could be struck out with an order for Nevin’s legal costs against both defendants.

As the father-of-two had been facing a new rape charge and one of sexual assault, on which reporting restrictions existed at the time, he could not be identified even in the civil proceedings. Liability had been conceded by the defendants’ insurers and the case had been listed for half an hour as an assessment of damages only. The court had been told at the morning call-over that there were ongoing talks between the parties.

Nevin had been described in pleadings as a software consultant with a date of birth of 14th July 1981. In his pleadings he claimed that on Saturday 14th June, 2014 at about 12:30am his car had been stationery at traffic lights outside Trinity College, College Green, Dublin, when he was rear ended by Ahmed’s taxi. He alleged he had been extremely shocked and shaken and initially had no physical complaints but had neck and shoulder pains and a headache when he awoke the following morning. A few days later he had attended his GP who had noted he had tenderness of his neck and shoulder and discomfort in his lower back.

No details of the settlement had been disclosed in open court but the order for costs “to the plaintiff” indicated the settlement in the €60,000 case had been made in his favour.

Earlier today the former UCD student, who, within the space of 10 days raped one woman and sexually assaulted two others, all of whom he had met through the dating site Tinder, pleaded guilty in the Central Criminal Court to rape and sexual assault.

He was remanded in custody for a forensic psychiatrist’s report. Nevin met the women through the dating application Tinder.

Nevin pleaded guilty to two of the charges before the Central Criminal Court this morning. The defendant pleaded guilty to the rape of a woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014.

He also admitted to sexually assaulting a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath on July 16, 2014. Wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and black bomber jacket, Nevin stood when the charges were put to him. He replied "guilty" to both counts.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon remanded Nevin in custody until the end of July for facts and sentencing. Last year, a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court found Nevin guilty of sexually assaulting an English language student at the UCD campus at Belfield on July 23, 2014. In that case, the jury heard the pair met on the dating app, Tinder.

The victim, who was from Brazil, gave evidence that Nevin touched her thighs, forced her to kiss him, hit her on the back of the head, called her a "f*cking b*tch" and pulled down the top part of her dress and exposed her breast. The 36-year-old had denied the sexual assault, claiming the English language student "freaked out" and "started crying" when he tried to kiss her. He told gardai he believed they were "hooking up" but she said that she never told him she wanted to meet up for sex.

However, after one and a half hours of deliberations, the jury of six men and six women returned with a verdict of guilty

Online Editors