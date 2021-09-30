Social Democrats councillor gets Probation Act for failing to declare political donations – because he didn’t get any

A SOCIAL Democrats councillor and former Dáil candidate who broke electoral law by failing to file a donation statement after the last general election has been given the benefit of the Probation Act.

Dún Laoghaire councillor Dave Quinn appeared in Dublin District Court on Monday over his failure to furnish the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) with a statement of donations he received in the last election within 56 days of polling day on February 8, 2020, contrary to Section 25(1)(c) & (2) of the Electoral Act, 1997.

Mr Quinn was given the benefit of the Probation Act by Judge Anthony Halpin which means no conviction will be recorded and he will avoid a criminal record by placing a donation in the court poor box.

Mr Quinn argued that his failure to submit a donation statement was a genuine oversight as he did not receive any donations and believed he did not have to make a return.

The Social Democrats said they would now undertake training with all its candidates in light of the case.

“Cllr Dave Quinn failed to return his donation statement to SIPO on time. He did not receive any donations and, on that basis, mistakenly thought he did not have to make a nil return. All of his other returns were completed in full and on time,” a party spokesperson said

“The Social Democrats take compliance with SIPO extremely seriously. The party will be undertaking training with all of our elected representatives, and those who stand for the party, in advance of any future election to ensure they are fully aware of their obligations in this regard.”

Mr Quinn failed to take a seat in Dún Laoghaire in the general election last year, finishing fourth last with 1,382 first preference votes.