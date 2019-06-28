Soccer star fails to block deportation to Nigeria

A League of Ireland soccer star convicted of a serious offence has left the country voluntarily after he failed to stop his planned deportation back to Nigeria.

Ismahil "Izzy" Akinade was a key striker for Waterford FC and the club said he had departed by mutual agreement.

Akinade had joined the club ahead of the 2018 Airtricity League season.

He scored eight goals for Waterford, helping them to finish in fourth place.

He had signed a contract last June to remain with the club until the end of this season.

Akinade was born in Nigeria in 1994 and arrived here as a seven year old in 2001. Akinade's mother and siblings are Irish citizens by naturalisation.

He was the subject of a deportation order signed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and his lawyers fought it through the courts.

Rejected

Last month the High Court rejected his application for a judicial review of the deportation order.

Akinade was due to present himself at the Garda national immigration bureau on June 13 but failed to attend.

Lawyers for the State are currently trying to establish officially that he has returned to Nigeria.

The High Court was told Akinade had leave to remain in the State as a dependant of his mother until he reached 16 years in 2010.

After that, he received permission in his own right for successive periods until mid-2014. That year he was convicted of a serious criminal offence and was informed in 2015 of the minister's proposal to make a deportation order against him.

His solicitors made representations against the order, but the deportation order was made in March 2016.

The order was challenged in judicial review proceedings.

Those proceedings concluded last month when the court refused the application for review.

After Akinade did not turn up at the planned meeting with gardaí, the immigration authorities heard nothing until Waterford FC issued a statement on its website earlier this week, confirming that he had left the club "by mutual agreement".

Manager Alan Reynolds said: "We signed him after gaining promotion two seasons ago and he scored some important goals for the club.

"We thank him for the hard work and efforts over the past 18 months.

"He'll be missed on and off the pitch and was a really popular member of the squad," Mr Reynolds added.

