Sligo woman convicted of animal cruelty says she’s ‘as good as any vet’

Margaret Scanlon (52) told the judge she hadn’t a clue about farming and said the case was a “load of s***e”

Margaret Scanlon with a picture of her cow Polly at her home in Co. Sligo Expand

Alan Sherry

A woman who told a judge she hadn’t a clue about farming when she found her guilty of animal cruelty offences said the case was a “load of s***e” and that she won’t pay the fine handed down from the court.

Margaret Scanlon (52), from Carrigans Upper, Ballymote, Co Sligo, lashed out at the judge, gardai and veterinary inspectors involved in the case when a reporter spoke to her at her home.

