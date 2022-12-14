Sligo men Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee died from multiple sharp force injuries to neck and head, inquest hears

An inquest into the deaths of Sligo men Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who died violently in their homes last April, heard both men suffered multiple sharp force injuries to the neck and head.

In the case of Aidan Moffitt, the inquest heard he also sustained sharp force injuries to his chest, which contributed to his death.

The inquests for both men were opened to facilitate issuing death certificates. Proceedings were adjourned to an unspecified future date following the conclusion of legal proceedings in the Central Criminal Court next November.

Auctioneer and businessman Aidan Moffitt (41) of 4 Cartron Heights, Sligo town, was found dead at his home on April 11, 2022, while the body of retired care worker Michael Snee (58) was discovered at his home at 24 City View Apartments, Connaughton Road just over 24 hours later.

A preliminary hearing of the inquest into their deaths at Sligo Coroner’s Court today heard from the coroner, Mr Eamon MacGowan, that the results of the post-mortem examination carried out by state pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis on Mr Moffitt confirmed he died from multiple sharp force injuries to his head, neck and chest.

The autopsy report for Mr Snee confirmed he died from multiple sharp force injuries to his neck and chest.

Three members of Mr Snee’s family were present in court for the opening of his inquest.

Detective Inspector Ray Mulderrig of Sligo Garda Station told the coroners court the discovery of Aidan Moffitt’s body at 8.27 pm on April 11, and Michael Snee’s remains at 10.26 pm on April 12 sparked a major criminal investigation.

Coroner Eamon MacGowan heard gardaí had obtained large volumes of statements and CCTV footage which was gathered and reviewed; technical and forensic examinations were conducted and telephone data was also obtained and reviewed.

Det Insp Mulderrig told coroner Eamon Macgowan that an individual was arrested and interviewed in relation to the deaths of both men.

Following directions from the DPP, this individual was charged with the murder of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt on April 14, the preliminary hearing heard.

Det Insp Mulderrig added that the individual in question is currently in custody and is due to stand trial on November 13, 2023, at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Yousef Palani, (22), an unemployed man from Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was charged with both murders and faces a third charge of attempted murder of Mr Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road, Sligo, on April 9.

Det Insp Mulderrig applied for an adjournment of the inquests of Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee in accordance with Section 25 of the Coroners Act 1962 pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Mr MacGowan granted the application and adjourned the inquests to a later date.