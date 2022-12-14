| 0.7°C Dublin

Sligo men Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee died from multiple sharp force injuries to neck and head, inquest hears

Eavan Murray

An inquest into the deaths of Sligo men Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who died violently in their homes last April, heard both men suffered multiple sharp force injuries to the neck and head.

In the case of Aidan Moffitt, the inquest heard he also sustained sharp force injuries to his chest, which contributed to his death.

