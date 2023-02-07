| 9.5°C Dublin

Sligo boxer Pat Ward died after ‘sustained, frenzied attack’, murder trial told

Karen Marie McDonald is accused of killing Pat Ward (inset) Expand

Tanya Fowles

A woman has gone on trial accused of the murder of an amateur Sligo boxer.

Karen Marie McDonald appeared in court almost four years to the day since the lifeless, half-naked body of Pat Ward (30) was discovered in Clogher, Co Tyrone.

