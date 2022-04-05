The Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) has ruled in favour of convicted killer Graham Dwyer in his challenge against Ireland’s data retention laws.

It published a judgment this morning which will bolster Dwyer’s chances in a separate appeal against his conviction and could have far-reaching consequences for the investigation of serious crime across the continent.

The Luxembourg court said EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data relating to electronic communications for the purposes of combating serious crime.

Ireland’s Supreme Court had intended on making a similar finding, upholding a 2018 High Court ruling in Dwyer’s favour.

The Supreme Court signalled it wanted to limit its ruling so that the finding would not have retrospective effect – which would have potentially stopped Dwyer from using the finding as a ground of appeal.

However, the CJEU said the Supreme Court could not impose “a temporal limitation on the effects of a declaration of invalidity of a national law that provides for such retention”.

This means Dwyer will be able to use the High Court and Supreme Court rulings as a ground of appeal against his conviction for the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara in 2012.

I note the judgment of the CJEU this morning. The case will now revert to the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice will consider, together with the Attorney General’s Office, the judgment of the Supreme Court when the case is finalised. — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) April 5, 2022

Today’s ruling was not unexpected. An Advocate General, or legal advisor, to the court had previously published a legal opinion along the same lines.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said Justice Minister Helen McEntee had noted the CJEU’s judgment.

“The case will now revert to the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice will consider, together with the Attorney General’s Office, the judgment of the Supreme Court when the case is finalised,” it said.

“It is expected that the Supreme Court’s judgment will bring clarity in this important area to inform the necessary legislation, thus supporting to the greatest degree possible the work of An Garda Síochána to tackle crime and carry out effective investigations. This legislation will need to take account of the outcome of the Supreme Court’s referral to the Court of Justice of the European Union, and the judgment of the Supreme Court.”

A former garda chief has said today’s Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) ruling in favour of Graham Dwyer will diminish the ability of gardaí to tackle crime going forward.

Former garda assistant commissioner, Dr Patrick Leahy, said he is “not surprised” by today’s landmark ruling but it will have a significant impact on existing and future investigations.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Clair Byrne programme, Dr Leahy said mobile phone use is ever present in modern life, and the mobile data is an essential tool for investigators.

“When we look at how often the data has been used or accessed, since 2018 there’s been a reduction from 13,500 approximately to just over 2,500 in 2021,” he said.

“So, there’s been a huge reduction in the access to this type of data which is inextricably linked to criminality.

"There’s very few objects on the planet today that you can directly link to facilitating crime like you can with mobile phones.

“It’s ubiquitous to normal life on the planet now and what we’re looking at this morning now is we’re putting privacy rights over other rights.”

Dr Leahy said a “balance of rights” must be struck and victims need to be taken into consideration.

“There’s little recourse for victims in all of this and ultimately, they’re the people that are affected by this and families of victims are affected by it.

“We know that this type of data is really important to investigations and now it seems that we’re not going to be able to access it as police and this all across Europe,” he added.

The ruling does not rule out the retention of data entirely.

For the purposes of combating serious crime and preventing serious threats to public security, the targeted retention of traffic and location data which is limited, was not precluded by the CJEU.

Also not prohibited is the “expedited retention” or “quick freeze” of traffic and location data in the possession of service providers.

However, Dr Leahy argued mobile phone data can place a murder at a scene and track their movements in the lead up to the crime and it will no longer be available to Gardaí in these circumstances.

“We investigated 18 murders a year when I was the assistant commissioner for Dublin and this type of information was central to every one of those investigations,” he said.

Text messages

Foxrock architect Dwyer was sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

Mobile phone metadata was of significant assistance to the investigation.

This data, which showed where certain phones were at certain times and what other phones they were in contact with, proved crucial to identifying him as a suspect following Ms O’Hara’s disappearance.

When Graham Dwyer bought an 083 pre-paid phone in the Three shop on Grafton Street, Dublin, he gave the seller his own number with different prefix. Dwyer gave the name Goroon Caisholm - similar to an old friend of Dwyer’s who knew nothing about the phone - and gave an address that was similar to his sister in Tipperary. The number given was Dwyer's work number with a different prefix.

Analysts tracked the phone coverage of the Goroon and Master phones and found they tracked Dwyer’s work phone while he travelled around the country.

The night before he murdered Ms O'Hara, Dwyer’s work phone pinged off masts in the Killakee area – an hour after Master texted that he was going to check out the spot for Ms O'Hara's punishment.

Synced text messages extracted from Elaine's laptop computer had already borne witness to a pre-existing relationship between Elaine and "Sir", when Graham Dwyer used a pre paid 083 phone - that has never been recovered - to communicate with Elaine.

The data enabled investigators to piece together the final journey undertaken by Elaine O'Hara to the shore at Shanganagh.

The journey was detailed through a series of horrific, heart-breaking text messages and call record data from Telephone Service providers (TSPs) such as Three and Vodafone that showed key mobile phones pinging off cellular masts at critical times on August 22, 2012, the day Elaine disappeared.

Gardai, backed by key civilian support from a crime and policing analyst, were able to paint a vivid picture of that final, terrifying journey through text messages extracted from two Nokia mobile phones - dubbed the Slave and Master phones - that were found on the bed of the Vartry Reservoir at Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

The texts included…

ELAINE IS DISCHARGED, A DAY BEFORE SHE GOES MISSING

14.11pm: Slave: Why cant my punishments be like that sir (a reference to living on bread and butter for a week). I’ll take what you give sir but can have some punishments like that or live on 5 a day an u take my cards. Just normal

14.13pm: Master: it’s up to me and you have a big punishment coming up, getting knifed in the guts

14.14pm: Slave: I know sir

17.00pm: Master: I am heading out to spot now to double check

(* Graham Dwyer’s work phone pinged off cell sites near Killakee an hour later)

22/8: THE DAY ELAINE LEAVES HOSPITAL AND DISAPPEARS

8am: Slave: This place (hospital) although a pain in the ass at times is safe and because I know what’s comin I don’t want to leave.

8.58am: Master: It will be ok. Trustme

9.10am: Master: When you say you know what’s coming next what do you mean?

9.13am: Slave: Well tonite and the talk about killin and stuff but at the mo mainly tonite I’m scared

9.19am: Slave: Did you know sir that I’m scared of u. U have this hold over me that terrifies me

9.54am: Master: That’s good for you to feel owned and that your life is in my hands every time you submit to me. I love that, thank you. Do not fear death

9.56am: Slave: Sir can I ask a favour?

9.57am: Master: Yes

9.58am: Slave: Please don’t mention killin 4 a while until I settle back to life. Please sir

10am: Master: But tonight’s punishment will be like me pretending to do someone for real ok?

AFTER MIDDAY, THE TEXTS RESUME

12.07pm: Slave: got out earlier than expected. It’s official I’m out. On way home now.

12.08pm: Master: well don’t im delighted

12.09pm: Slave: any instructions sir

12.14pm: Master: Have a bath, make sure c*** shaved, no under wear not even a bra. loose clothes, footwear for mud. make sure u are fed and take a pain killer.

12.21pm: Slave: can I do what I want until I am needed.

12.21pm: Master: like what

12.22pm: Slave: I don’t know yet, just anything i want to do

12.23pm: Master: u will be in a lot of pain later and next few days.

Slave: It’s going to be that bad? I’m going to be busy next few days. Tall Ships please don’t make it really sore Please

12.26pm: Master: You will have stab wounds, you know the drill. Last few did not bleed .These will.

12.27pm: Slave: Sir how many

12.28pm: Master: As many as I like

12.28pm: Slave: Yes Sir

12.50pm: Master: I want you to park at Shanganagh Cemetery at 5.30, leave your iPhone at home, Just bring slave phone and keys. You will get further instructions there.

12.58pm: Slave: Sir are we doing this if it’s raining? Are you coming back to my place? I need to clean, it’s dirty.

12.59pm: Master: Yes if it’s raining. No I won’t be back at your place.

13.02pm: Slave: No offence sir, but do we have to do it in rain. It’s cold.

15.55pm: Master: Don’t worry, it’s never as bad as u think it’s going to be.

16.23pm: Slave: Yes Sir

16.24pm: Master: Don’t be nervous and enjoy being told what to do

16.29pm: Slave: Easier said than done sir.

16.30pm: Master: Empty yourself and become nothing. You are property and a piece of slave meat. Your only job is to serve.

16.49pm: Slave: Can I wear socks with runners? Can I bring inhaler? Didn’t have time to eat, will we be late back?

16.52pm: Master: Yes to socks, leave inhaler in car. You should be back at car abt 8. More painful getting stabbed on empty stomach, suit yourself. See you in a bit. x

17.05pm: Slave: Did they close the recycling place at Shanganagh.

17.10pm Master: Stay in outer bit on way in.

17.20pm: Slave: A lot of kids I work with live around here.

17.22pm: Slave: Here Sir

17.25pm: Master: ok take only keys and Slave phone. Make your way on foot to park next door and text me in middle

17.25pm: Slave: Pls let me take my inhaler sir.

17.28pm: Master: ok

17.37pm: Slave: ok sir is the park with the playing fields in the top part or bottom

17.39pm: Master: ok cross railway bridge in to next park near cliffs.

17.41pm: Slave: I’m lost I’m in football field now

17.43pm: Master: look for railway footbridge near footpath

17.53pm: Slave: Here now, where’s park?

17.53pm: Master: cross bridge, head for opposite end of park near steps to sea

17.59pm: Slave: yes, Steps here

18.00pm: Master: Go down to shore and wait.

What’s next?

Dwyer will now seek to rely on the CJEU ruling in his separate challenge to his conviction, where he intends to argue the data should not have been admitted in evidence at his trial.

Although the CJEU decision bolsters his appeal, it does not necessarily mean his conviction will be overturned.

If the Court of Appeal finds that the metadata evidence should have been excluded from his trial, it will have to weigh up whether there was sufficient other evidence to prove the case against Dwyer.

The State could also point to a significant Supreme Court ruling in a case called JC, which found that evidence obtained in breach of a person's rights could be admissible if the breach was inadvertent.

Such an argument could be made as investigating gardaí used the laws that were in place at the time.

That law, contained in the 2011 Communications Act, required mobile operators to keep data for two years and allowed gardaí access it on the request of a chief superintendent.

But, following a challenge by Dwyer, this was found by the High Court to contravene EU law and the European Convention on Human Rights as it was general and indiscriminate.

As a result of the 2018 ruling, hundreds of investigations, including many related to the distribution of child sexual abuse material, have been impacted.

The introduction of a new legislative regime for gardaí to access such data has been delayed while the matter is before the Irish and EU courts.

The Supreme Court signalled it would essentially uphold the High Court ruling, finding that the manner in which gardaí accessed retained phone data did not meet EU standards due to a lack of independent oversight.

But the Supreme Court did not finalise its ruling, instead referring a number of key questions on EU law to CJEU first.

These included the question in relation to whether it had the discretion to rule that its findings would not have retrospective effect.

Now that the CJEU had given its ruling, the Supreme Court judgment is expected to be finalised in the coming months.

The CJEU said today it confirmed, in the first place, its settled case-law.

This holds that EU law precludes national legislative measures which provide, as a preventative measure, for the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data relating to electronic communications, for the purposes of combating serious crime.

The court said the EU’s privacy and electronic communications directive does not merely create a framework for access to such data through safeguards to prevent abuse, but enshrines in particular the principle of the prohibition of the storage of traffic and location data.

It said the objective of combating serious crime, as fundamental it may be, does not, in itself, justify the general and indiscriminate retention of all traffic and location data.

The ruling does not rule out the retention of data entirely.

It said the court confirmed that for the purposes of combating serious crime and preventing serious threats to public security, the targeted retention of traffic and location data which is limited, was not precluded.

Also not prohibited is the “expedited retention” or “quick freeze” of traffic and location data in the possession of service providers.

However, many member states have argued such measures are not sufficient for the prevention and detection of serious crime.

The CJEU also said the general and indiscriminate retention of IP addresses assigned to the source of an internet connection and the civil identity of users of electronic communications systems was not prohibited.