Six-year driving ban for firefighter jailed after hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

A firefighter who was jailed last week for dangerous driving causing the death of a 27-year-old pedestrian has been disqualified from driving for six years.

The case of Derek Keane (40), who drank up to 15 pints before he collided with Callum Grimes as he was walking home from St Stephen's Day celebrations, was mentioned at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today.

Keane was jailed for five-and-a-half years on Friday after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Mr Grimes at Loughshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin on December 27, 2016 and to failing to provide assistance at the scene.

The matter was mentioned briefly today before the sentencing judge, Judge Martin Nolan, where the issue of disqualification was raised.

Judge Nolan disqualified Keane from driving for six years.

The court heard Keane, of The Cottage, Loughshinny, Skerries, Co Dublin, had no memory of getting into his van or of driving home on the night in question.

He drank between 12 and 15 pints of Guinness and “probably” a G&T in his uncle's bar in Skerries before driving home. He went to gardaí the following day after he discovered damage to his van and heard there had been a hit-and-run incident.

Mr Grimes, described by his family as a “shy boy who loved life”, died seven months later in Beaumont Hospital after suffering catastrophic brain injuries. He never regained consciousness.

He had been walking home along the rural road, which didn't have a footpath, at around 2am on the night in question. He was discovered by a bread delivery driver at around 8am the following morning.

Online Editors