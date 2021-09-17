Sixth person charged over animal cruelty offences at Dublin dog pound

A SIXTH person has been charged with animal cruelty offences over the running of a Dublin dog pound.

Pound manager Donal Moroney (67) is facing trial along with the owner, vet and three staff members from the shelter.

Judge John Lindsay adjourned all cases at Dublin District Court for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The prosecutions follow a garda investigation into the treatment and deaths of dogs at Ashton pound, River Road, Castleknock, in July last year. It had operated a dog warden service for the greater Dublin area.

Mr Moroney, of Ayrfield Drive, Coolock, is charged with offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act and European Community (Animal Remedies) Regulations, on three dates last year.

It is alleged that on July 24, 2020, he permitted another person to kill and cause unnecessary suffering to a male white-coloured bichon frise dog by orally administering the drug Release, which is required to be given intravenously.

He is also accused of permitting the same drug to be administered to a fawn-coloured male akita dog on the same date, causing the animal unnecessary suffering.

Further charges allege he had the drug under his control at the pound.

On July 28, 2020, it is alleged he obstructed a garda by failing to comply with a requirement not to move the akita from the kennel it was in on July 27.

He is charged with obstructing the same garda on July 29, by failing and refusing to comply with a requirement to get immediate veterinary attention for the akita.

Mr Moroney was not required to be in court due to Covid restrictions. Garda Sergeant Paul Keane handed in a certificate with evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution. He said a written summary of evidence had been served on the defence.

He said the DPP was directing trial on indictment, and was consenting to Mr Moroney being sent forward to the circuit court on a signed plea of guilty if this should arise.

“That is not going to arise,” Mr Moroney’s solicitor, Robert Purcell, said.

Judge Lindsay adjourned the case to November for the preparation of a book of evidence. He granted free legal aid to Mr Moroney after Mr Purcell said his client was “a retired gentleman” on an old age pension.

The cases of five co-accused had already been before the court and they were due to have books of evidence served on them in the same court today. However, the books were not ready and the cases were adjourned. The co-accused were also remanded on continuing bail in their absence.

The owner of the pound, David Stone of Hazelbrook, Loughlinstown, is charged along with veterinarian Sydney Nagle (62) from the Oaks, Hollystown, Dublin 15.

Also charged were staff members Gordon Markey Quinn (22) of Nangle Court, Windtown, Navan, Co. Meath, Tamara Philips (23), from Westway Rise, Blanchardstown, Dublin and Raymond Connolly (53) of Claddagh Green, Ballyfermot, Dublin.

Mr Nagle is charged with possessing the drug Release, at the pound on July 14, 2020, for the purpose of sale or supply in contravention of misuse of drugs regulations and laws.

Mr Nagle, of the Cara Veterinary Hospital, in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a male, fawn akita and a white male bichon frise, at the pound, on July 24 last year, 2020.

He is also charged with causing and permitting another person to kill a protected animal on the same date.

The vet is accused of failing to keep records of purchases and sales, quantities administered, batch numbers and serial numbers of prescriptions on July 29, 2020.

He also has a charge for permitting a person to be in possession of an animal remedy designated for use by a veterinary practitioner only.

Mr Stone is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the akita and bichon frise on July 24 last year. He is also charged that he killed a protected animal or that he caused or permitted another person to kill a protected animal on the same date.

Mr Markey Quinn, Ms Philips and Mr Connolly face the same charges in relation to the akita and the bichon frise, as well as one for causing or permitting the killing of a protected animal on July 24, 2020.

Mr Connolly faces an additional charge for obstructing a garda at the dog pound four days later.