Sixth man charged in relation to Kinahan plot to murder James ‘Mago’ Gately

A sixth man has appeared in court charged in relation to a Kinahan cartel plot to murder James 'Mago' Gately.

The Hutch associate was the target of an assassination bid in 2017 which was foiled when gardaí arrested Estonian hitman Imre Arakas who was flown into Ireland to carry out the murder.

This morning Martin Aylmer (35), of Casino Park in Marino, Dublin, was brought before the non-jury court to be charged in relation to the investigation.

He faces a single count of having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation with the intention of enhancing the ability of said group, or any of its members, to commit a serious offence, namely the murder of James Gately, by participating in or contributing to activities connected to said offence.

The alleged offending occurred between December 7, 2016, and April 6, 2017, and is contrary to Section 72 1(a) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Det Gda John Rourke, of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused.

During the brief hearing Martin Aylmer, wearing a blue tracksuit and facemask, only addressed the court to confirm his name.

The prosecution asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks to allow for the preparation of the book of evidence.

Counsel for Aylmer said they had no issue with this and, as he is currently serving a sentence, there would be no application for bail at this time.

The accused, who turns 35 today, was remanded in custody to appear before the three judges again on December 13. He is the sixth person to be charged in relation to the Kinahan plot to murder James Gately.

A month after the foiled shooting, Gately was seriously injured in a separate murder attempt outside a north Dublin service station but survived the shooting.

Four people have been convicted to date over the first foiled murder plot while another man is facing trial before the courts.

Aylmer is currently serving a six-year jail term with the final 15 months suspended for helping the Kinahan gang commit the murder of Michael Barr (35) at the Sunset House pub, Dublin, in 2016.

He bought six pre-paid mobile phones in the run-up to the murder and was captured on CCTV footage buying the devices in the Ilac Shopping Centre two days before the fatal shooting.

The murder of Michael Barr was the seventh killing linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud which went on to claim 18 lives.