Siteserv inquiry has cost €4.5m and rising

A report into the sale of Siteserv by IBRC is now expected at the end of March 2020.

Judge Brian Cregan is overseeing the Commission of Inquiry into the sale by IBRC of assets where the State crystalised large losses, starting with the sale of Siteserv. In his fifth interim report the Judge requested an extension until March 31, 2020.

The Commission is investigating the 2012 sale of Siteserv to Millington, a company controlled by Denis O'Brien, for €45.54m. State-owned IBRC received the bulk of the proceeds but wrote-off €110m of what it was owed to allow the deal go ahead. The sale has been controversial, including because shareholders in Siteserv were paid €5m even though the lender suffered a loss and because an under-bidder, Altrad, raises concerns about the deal.

The interim report said costs of the Commission stood at €4.56m at the end of October. The Commission said it has made no estimate of the final bill.

The Commission has so far received approximately 500,000 pages of documentation, issued 56 directions for discovery of documents and received 63 affidavits of discovery, the interim report said.

Oral hearings began in October 2017 and will run until the end of June. The Commission has heard evidence from parties involved in the sale, including directors, finance advisers and lawyers, as well as from IBRC and underbidders for the business. The Commission plans to hear evidence next from the purchaser of Siteserv, Denis O'Brien, IBRC directors and executives.

Separately, retired High Court judge John Cooke's Commission of Investigation into Nama's €1.38bn Project Eagle sale of Northern Ireland property loans to US debt investor Cerberus has been given a six month extension, until the end of June 2019, to report.

Irish Independent