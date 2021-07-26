Sisters who lost injury actions among six in family who made trip and fall claims

Six members of the same family have all made separate trip and fall claims against a local authority.

The raft of claims was outlined in a ruling by the High Court dismissing two of the claims, made by sisters Kelly and Sarah Hannon.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey found there were inconsistencies in their evidence and that both had given false information to doctors.

Their claims for damages against Tipperary County Council had previously been rejected by the Circuit Court.

Costs were awarded against them in both cases.

The sisters alleged they suffered soft tissue injuries after tripping over two different uncovered shores in Greenane Estate in Tipperary town, where they both live.

During the case an actuary examined the probability of four of the family members tripping, falling and suffering injuries in separate accidents within a 10-month period.

By one calculation the chances of this happening were one in 26 million. By another they were one in 666,000.

The judge said while he couldn’t eliminate the possibility the Hannons are “a very unlucky family” he was satisfied he could take account of statistical probability of the accidents occurring as alleged.

While not a determining factor, it was relevant to note, he said.

The six separate trip and fall accidents were all said to have befallen family members between 2013 and 2016 in Tipperary town, most of them on holes in and around the Greenane Drive area.

Kelly Hannon claimed she fell and injured herself while walking with one foot on the footpath and another on the roadway at Greenane Drive on August 17, 2015.

The judge said Kelly Hannon admitted she was talking at the time of her fall and “wasn’t taking heed” of the shore.

“There can be no doubt therefore that the cause of the trip and fall was Ms Kelly Hannon’s own carelessness and lack of attention,” said Mr Justice Twomey.

The judge also said he could not rely on her recollection of the events because of the inconsistencies in her evidence.

In addition, she provided evidence to the court that she had a problem with her back arising from a road traffic accident in 2008, for which she had received compensation.

However, when she was seen by a doctor for the council she denied any involvement in any other accidents.

Sarah Hannon claimed her two-year-old son ran out onto the footpath through an open front gate of her home on Greenane Drive on May 29, 2016, and she tripped and fell over a shore running after the child.

The judge noted the reason for the fall was not mentioned in her personal injury summons.

He also found the proximate or legal cause of the accident was not the existence of the shore or the absence of a cover, but rather her failure to take reasonable care of herself and her child by allowing him to play in the garden with the gate open.

He also concluded she was not a reliable witness due to the inconsistencies in her evidence and false information she gave to a doctor.

“Like her sister, she was involved in a road traffic accident prior to this alleged accident and sustained a back injury therein,” the judge said.

“Like her sister, when she was examined by the doctor for the defendants, she gave false evidence since she claimed to have had no history of any back complaints. Subsequently when that doctor reviewed the particulars of injury, he noted that she had indeed suffered lumbosacral injuries in that accident.”

Mr Justice Twomey said the cases raised three issues that may be of more general application to personal injuries claims.

The first was that trip and fall claims such as Kelly Hannon’s might not be taken if the first question a lawyer was to ask their clients is whether they were looking where they were going when they fell and, if so, should they not have seen the alleged hazard.

The second issue was the need for courts to apply “appropriate scepticism” to compensation claims. He said the credibility of plaintiffs was an important factor in many claims, since there is often no independent evidence and an almost total reliance on the plaintiff to give an honest account of their injuries to the doctors involved.

The third issue was the fact the cases were an example of unmeritorious claims which appeared to have been brought by impecunious plaintiffs.

As a result, it is likely to have cost the council much more to win them than to settle or “buy-off” the claims.

“Nonetheless, it seems clear that such an approach is likely to discourage such claims, since such plaintiffs will find it more difficult to persuade lawyers to spend their valuable time on ‘nuisance claims’ with little chance of success, if there is little prospect of a ‘buy-off’ of the claim,” he said.