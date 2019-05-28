TWO sisters launched an “extremely nasty” attack on a young mother as she held her baby son, a court was told.

TWO sisters launched an “extremely nasty” attack on a young mother as she held her baby son, a court was told.

Sisters launched 'extremely nasty' attack on young mother as she held her baby, court told

Shauna (25) and Nicola (27) Culligan were involved in a feud with their victim over a man – who had been involved with both her and one of them.

The woman pleaded for them not to attack her in front of her son – but they continued to rain blows on her.

Shauna, of Heather Court, Stepaside Park, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assault and assault causing harm outside SuperValu in Balally shopping centre, Dublin, on November 18, 2016.

Shauna Culligan PIC: Collins Courts

Nicola of Granite Court, Stepaside Park, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

Passing sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, Judge Melanie Greally said there was a backdrop of “considerable hostility” which had spilled over into an “extremely nasty incident of violence”.

The judge said it remained a matter of concern that there was still “animosity and a grievance” there.

Judge Greally handed down a 12-month probation bond to each sister, ordering Nicola to do 240 hours’ community service within that period in lieu of two years’ imprisonment.

Shauna was ordered to do 200 hours’ community service, in lieu of 18 months in prison.

Both were also ordered to have anger management awareness and intervention training.

Garda Padraig McCormack told the court the injured party had just picked up her son when she saw Shauna Culligan running towards her.

The accused grabbed the woman’s head and punched her in the jaw.

The woman ran to her car and put her baby in the back seat but the attack by both Culligans continued.

When the baby started crying, Nicola Culligan shouted at it: “I don’t give a f**k.”

The woman got out of the car carrying the baby and both Culligans continued to hit her before she escaped into the SuperValu.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had been more afraid for her son than herself.

She added that she still feels vulnerable and that threats against her have not stopped.

Herald