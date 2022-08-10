Sisters got into street row over a ‘misguided sense of loyalty’

A CIVIL servant who came across a row involving her brothers and a neighbouring family shoved a garda in the chest, a court heard.

Roisin Dennehy Glasheen (23) acted out of a misguided sense of loyalty to her siblings, her solicitor said.

Her sister, Jessica Dennehy (26), also got involved in the row and she tried to prevent the arrest of one of the brothers.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered Dennehy Glasheen to make a donation of €300 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and Dennehy to donate €300 to Pieta House and he struck out the charges.

Dennehy Glasheen, of Ballymakealy Grove, Celbridge, Co Kildare, admitted assaulting a garda, while Dennehy, with the same address, admitted a public order offence.

Sgt Martin Long told Blanch- ardstown District Court that gardaí were called to Ballymakealy Grove at around 7.50pm on August 30, 2018 following several calls about a disturbance.

The court heard a large crowd had gathered outside one of the houses. Gda Michael O’Donovan went to speak to Dennehy Glasheen, who shoved him in the chest.

Convictions

She had no previous convictions, and had not come to the attention of gardaí since this incident.

In relation to her sister, the court heard she became involved in the dispute when gardaí went to arrest one of her brothers and she tried to prevent his arrest.

Defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens said the incident arose out of an argument between a number of males, including two of the defendants’ brothers.

Ms Stephens said Dennehy Glasheen had been at work, was still wearing her work clothes and had come home in the middle of the incident. She acted out of a sense of misguided loyalty, the court heard.

The lawyer said Dennehy Glasheen was working toward a promotion in the civil service and required garda vetting in her job.

A conviction would impact on her prospects, and she asked the judge to consider leaving her without a conviction.

In relation to Dennehy, Ms Stephens said she was the oldest sibling, was being protective of her younger brother and was aggrieved he had been arrested. Both women had apologised to gardaí.