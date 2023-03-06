| 2.1°C Dublin

Close

Sister of man accused of garda’s murder tells jury he was ‘very unwell’ day before shooting

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver Expand

Close

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Fiona Magennis

A sister of a man accused of murdering a garda has told a jury that she knew her brother was "very unwell" the day before the shooting and her family planned to have him admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

Marian Bruen said she “knew immediately” that her brother, Stephen Silver, was not himself during a phonecall on June 16, 2020. She said there were numerous “red flags” during that call.

Most Watched

Privacy