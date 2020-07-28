Sinn Féin TD takes defamation case against RTÉ and broadcaster Joe Duffy

A Sinn Féin TD has issued defamation proceedings against RTÉ and broadcaster Joe Duffy.

The case is being taken by Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire and is understood to relate to an item on the ‘Liveline’ show.

Mr O’Laoghaire declined to comment on the action, which was initiated in the High Court on Monday.

He is being represented in the matter by Dublin law firm Damien Sheridan Solicitors.

Papers have yet to be filed in the case and the full set of reliefs being sought by Mr Ó Laoghaire are not yet known.

Sinn Fein's Donnchadh O Laoghaire (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinn Fein's Donnchadh O Laoghaire (Niall Carson/PA)

He is the party’s spokesman on education and topped the poll in a constituency which includes Taoiseach Michéal Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

News of the action come just months after Mr Duffy apologised over incorrect comments he made about another Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

The apology related to a programme on February 12 when Mr Duffy wrongly stated Mr Ó Snodaigh had been convicted of a public order offence in the past.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh Photo: Tom Burke

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh Photo: Tom Burke

The broadcaster said he and RTÉ regretted the mistake and offered a sincere and unreserved apology.

Last month party president Mary Lou McDonald received an apology and an undisclosed financial settlement from a former Fianna Fáil TD as part of the settlement of defamation proceedings.

Ms McDonald sued Declan Breathnach in the High Court over comments on Twitter in which she alleged he portrayed her as condoning the murders of gardaí.

Another high-profile party figure, former president Gerry Adams, is also involved in defamation proceedings.

Sinn Fein's former leader Gerry Adams (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sinn Fein's former leader Gerry Adams (Brian Lawless/PA)

He is suing the BBC, claiming it defamed him when it broadcast a programme containing an allegation he sanctioned the murder of former Sinn Féin official Denis Donaldson, who acted as a spy for the British for decades. The claims were made in a Spotlight programme in 2016.

Online Editors