Single mother loses appeal against sentence for holding €450k worth of cannabis

A single mother caught holding over €450,000 worth of cannabis in her apartment has lost an appeal against the severity of her three-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Antonia McGrath (26) of Aras na Cluaine, Nangor Road, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs for sale or supply both at her home and in the vehicle of a co-accused on May 25, 2017. She had no previous convictions.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that McGrath was a talented soccer player and had won a scholarship to attend Manchester University but she became pregnant aged 18 and had to give up the placement.

She was sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment by Judge Martin Nolan on April 30, 2018, which was upheld by the Court of Appeal today.

Detective Garda Enda Gormley told prosecuting lawyers that McGrath's apartment was under surveillance following a garda tip-off, when a man, Keith Tiswell (33), was seen driving into the underground carpark.

He emerged 20 minutes later and drove off. Officers followed the vehicle and later stopped and searched it. Tiswell admitted he was carrying cannabis, before 6kg of cannabis herb worth €119,600 was recovered from the boot. He claimed his role was to transport the drugs.

Gardaí then viewed CCTV footage from the underground carpark at McGrath's apartment complex and saw McGrath handing over the drugs to Tiswell. A warrant was obtained to search her home and 16.39Kg of cannabis herb, valued at €328,000 and 1.43 Kg of cannabis, valued at €8,580 was found in the hot press.

McGrath was arrested and admitted in interview that she agreed to hold the drugs. She didn't give gardaí any further information because she said she was in fear for her own life and that of her son.

Her barrister, Garnet Orange SC, said McGrath was approached on a number of occasions by people asking her to pay back a debt and the catalyst for her getting involved in the offence occurred when somebody approached her as she was collecting her son from school.

“This led her to believe they were letting her know they knew where her son went to school,” counsel said.

Tiswell, of Wood Avens, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possessing under 6kg of cannabis herb worth €119,600 and 67.5g of cocaine valued at €4,725 in his car on the M50 northbound near Clondalkin on May 25, 2017. He was jailed for three and half years by Judge Nolan.

Dismissing McGrath’s appeal today, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said the starting point for offences of this type was a 10 year mandatory minimum sentence set by the legislature, although there was scope for starting lower than that in exceptional circumstances.

Mr Justice McCarthy said the sentencing judge “departed very substantially” from the 10 year minimum, having decided there were substantial mitigating factors in McGrath’s favour.

He said the ultimate sentence could not be characterised as “particularly severe” and it was well within the available range.

Mr Justice McCarthy, who sat with President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice John Edwards, said no error could be identified and the appeal was therefore dismissed.

