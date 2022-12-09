| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

Singer Mary Coughlan was warned that an intruder had a knife, court hears

File photo of singer Mary Coughlan. Pic: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

File photo of singer Mary Coughlan. Pic: Steve Humphreys

File photo of singer Mary Coughlan. Pic: Steve Humphreys

File photo of singer Mary Coughlan. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Seán McCárthaigh

A criminal trial has heard how the well-known singer, Mary Coughlan, was warned that an intruder had a knife after arriving back to find a burglary in progress at her Wicklow home almost two years ago.

A jury at Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court heard the blues singer describe how her partner, John Kelly, and son-in-law, Ciarán Farrelly, attempted to catch the burglar before he escaped from the area.

Most Watched

Privacy