| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Singer Mary Coughlan ‘lucky she was with two able-bodied men’ when burglar broke into her home, judge says as man jailed

.Mary Coughlan. Picture: Owen Breslin Expand
Darren Carton. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

.Mary Coughlan. Picture: Owen Breslin

.Mary Coughlan. Picture: Owen Breslin

Darren Carton. Photo: Collins

Darren Carton. Photo: Collins

/

.Mary Coughlan. Picture: Owen Breslin

Seán McCárthaigh

Blues singer Mary Coughlan was "fortunate to be with two able-bodied men" when she interrupted a burglary at her home in Wicklow two years ago, a judge has observed.

The comments were made by Judge Patrick Quinn as he sentenced a Wicklow man, Darren Carton, to five years in prison for the burglary of the well-known performer’s home at Barchuilla Commons, Kilmacanogue, on January 9, 2021.

Most Watched

Privacy