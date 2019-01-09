Singer and musical theatre star Rebecca Storm to appeal four-year driving ban

SINGER and musical theatre star Rebecca Storm will appeal a four-year driving ban she was handed down after being convicted of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and dangerous driving.

The performer, whose real name is Elizabeth Shearer (61), with an address at Monread Close, Naas, Co Kildare, was convicted last week at Naas District Court.

It followed an incident in which she was stopped on March 3, 2017, on Monread Avenue.

Judge Desmond Zaidan handed her a €650 fine for failure to provide a specimen and a fine of the same value, along with a four-year driving ban, for driving under the influence.

She was also given a two-year driving ban, to run concurrently, along with a further €650 fine for dangerous driving. The driving ban will commence on January 17.

Her husband, the musical director Kenny Shearer, declined to comment when contacted yesterday by Independent.ie, other than to say all of the charges were being appealed.

Under her stage name Storm, who is originally from West Yorkshire, in England, is one of the most popular leading ladies in musical theatre.

Her roles have included roles included Eva Peron in ‘Evita’, Fantine in ‘Les Miserables,’ Joan of Arc in ‘Jeanne’ and most recently Miss Hannigan in ‘Annie’.

It’s understood an absence of scientific evidence proving she was over the limit will be the main basis for Ms Shearer’s appeal of her convictions.

Online Editors