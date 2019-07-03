A MAN accused of seriously assaulting a woman in a restaurant in the west of the city told arresting gardai: “Sincere apologies for my actions.”

'Sincere apologies' - man accused of seriously assaulting woman with a fork in Dublin restaurant

Patrick Gleeson (34) appeared in court today after being arrested by gardai investigating an alleged attack on a woman who was stabbed with a fork in the head and neck at Captain America’s in Blanchardstown on Monday.

He was granted bail at Blanchardstown District Court, on condition that he stays away from the alleged victim and the restaurant. Mr Gleeson, with an address at Beechfield Way, Clonee is charged with assault causing harm to a named woman at Captain America’s on July 1.

The charge is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The prosecuting garda told Judge Paula Murphy he arrested the accused at 9.25pm yesterday and brought him to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

He was charged at 11.05pm and his reply after caution was: "sincere apologies for my actions," the garda said.

Mr Gleeson was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The court heard there were no garda objections to bail subject to conditions.

Judge Murphy granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €150 with no cash lodgment required, on condition that he has no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victim, stays away from Captain America’s and is of sober habits.

The court heard gardai were awaiting a medical report and an adjournment was being sought pending a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Murphy remanded Mr Gleeson on bail to appear in court again on September 11 next.

She also granted free legal aid after defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said the accused was unemployed, and handed a statement of his financial means in to court.

The accused, with a visibly black right eye and wearing an open-necked white shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes, did not speak during the brief hearing.

Earlier, a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie: "Gardaí are investigating an assault incident that occurred in a restaurant in the Blanchardstown Retail Park on July 1 at approximately 8:45pm.

"A woman in her early 20s received minor injuries to her head and neck allegedly caused by a fork. She was taken to Connolly Hospital as a precaution. Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors