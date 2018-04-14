Simon Harris and Catherine Noone sued over 'defamatory' tweets

A barrister has commenced defamation proceedings against Health Minister Simon Harris and Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone over tweets from the politicians after the lawyer had participated in an RTÉ radio programme.

The actions have been brought by Benedict Ó Floinn Bl, who claims he was defamed in the tweets after he participated in a panel discussion on the forthcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment on RTÉ's 'Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra' show.

During the course of the programme, broadcast on March 31 last, Mr Ó Floinn addressed legal issues relevant to the referendum. Mr Ó Floinn claims that shortly after the broadcast the politicians tweeted comments that were defamatory, disparaging and damaging to his professional reputation.

He claims comments associated with the politicians' tweets formed the basis of a number of media articles that have aggravated the damage he says he has suffered. Efforts to resolve the matter with the minister and the senator were not successful and Mr Ó Floinn issued proceedings seeking damages for alleged defamation.

He also seeks orders directing that the tweets at the centre of the dispute be taken down. The actions were lodged with the High Court earlier this week.

Irish Independent