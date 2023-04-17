Simeon Burke fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts – but tells judge he won’t pay it
Shane Phelan
A judge has found Simeon Burke guilty of a public order offence over his conduct during and after he and members of his family disrupted the delivery of a judgment at the Court of Appeal last month.
Latest Courts
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
Man threw bleach in woman’s eyes, tried to strangle her with phone charger and falsely imprisoned her in flat
Young man let fraudsters use his bank account to transfer €5,000
Dad caught selling crack on O’Connell Bridge was doing so to get his own ‘portion’ of drug
Pet owner stole food for dog he could not afford to feed
Inquest hears meningitis patient (59) suffered fatal lack of oxygen to the brain following row over his breathing tube
Woman charged with organised prostitution after more than 45 sex workers discovered at alleged brothels in Dublin and Louth
International gang member fails in sentence appeal and denied return of his €50k ‘high-end’ Mercedes
Former League of Ireland footballer and two others jailed after moving almost €200,000 in criminal cash
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Unai Emery looks ahead after Villa’s climb continues with win over Fulham
Ed Sheeran testifies in Let’s Get It On copyright lawsuit
Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith
Nicola Sturgeon: I could not have forseen SNP police probe ‘in my worst nightmares’
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial
Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan hit with additional charge of inciting violence
Ronnie O’Sullivan closes in on a place in World Championship semi-finals
Donald Trump, MAGA and the not so-subtle digs in Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement
Kildare reclaim Leinster U20 football title with dramatic extra-time win over Dublin
Brentford boss Thomas Frank: The gulf between European sides is getting worse