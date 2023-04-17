Simeon Burke fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts – but tells judge he won’t pay it

A judge has found Simeon Burke guilty of a public order offence over his conduct during and after he and members of his family disrupted the delivery of a judgment at the Court of Appeal last month.

Judge John Hughes said he did not accept the barrister-at-law student’s evidence about the courtroom melee and his interactions with gardaí after they physically removed him and members of his family.

The judge fined the 24-year-old €300, giving him six months to pay.

However, although Mr Burke walked free from Dublin District Court, it is unlikely to be the end of the matter.

He told the judge he would refuse to pay the fine, saying he should not have been convicted and alleging that gardaí had perjured themselves in court.

He had earlier begged to be spared a criminal conviction and to be dealt with under the Probation Act, given what he described as the “blot” it might have for his career prospects.

However, after the judge intimated that if Mr Burke was to have dealings with the Probation Service he would have to sign a bail bond, the student said he would refuse to do so.

He had been held in Cloverhill Prison since being charged on March 7, refusing to take up bail offered by the court.

During a lengthy hearing, which ran all day and only concluded shortly after 8pm, Mr Burke had repeatedly called gardaí “liars”, claimed they tampered with CCTV evidence from in and around the Court of Appeal, that he was physically injured and cursed at by gardaí, and that his legal rights and human rights had been infringed.

However, having viewed the CCTV and heard evidence from five gardaí, Judge Hughes convicted the student.

“I don’t accept his evidence. I consider that the prosecution has proven its case to the standard of beyond a reasonable doubt,” the judge said.

Mr Burke, of Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co Mayo, was found guilty of a single count of engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words and behaviour in and around the Four Courts.

He and members of his family had been present in the Court of Appeal for the delivery of a ruling in the dispute between Wilson’s Hospital School and Mr Burke’s brother Enoch.

However, the three-judge court was forced to abandon its efforts to deliver the judgment in court due to repeated interruptions and shouting by the Burkes. Gardaí then moved in and removed them from courtroom.

Mr Burke represented himself in court, having rejected the offer of free legal aid.

On a number of occasions when examining witnesses, he referred to himself in the third person. He was also the only witness for the defence, giving a monologue account of his version of events.

Under cross-examination from solicitor Declan Keating, for the DPP, Mr Burke denied that the judges had to leave the bench because he and members of his family had interrupted the court and were “getting out of control”.

He repeatedly insisted that the judges had risen following “objections” but denied they were forced to leave the bench.

Mr Burke claimed the courtroom had actually been “calm and peaceful” and that gardaí had “invaded” and used excessive force. He claimed the removal of him and five other members of his family was “unwarranted”.

However, Judge Hughes rejected his evidence. He said gardaí had a common law power to prevent crime and that whether or not there had been “a communique” to Mr Burke to leave the courtroom was irrelevant.

“It is disturbing for this court to hear the Court of Appeal had to rise twice and deliver its judgment electronically,” he said.

One garda testified that Mr Burke had kicked out at him in the court, while others described him as shouting aggressively about “transgenderism” and telling gardaí “do your job” and arrest drug dealers in a Dublin suburb.

Mr Burke was accompanied by his sister, solicitor Ammi Burke, who was allowed act as a McKenzie Friend. This allowed her to sit alongside him and quietly give advice to him but did not allow her to address the court.

Also present were his parents Sean and Martina, brothers Isaac and Josiah and sister Jemima.