| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Simeon Burke fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts – but tells judge he won’t pay it

Simeon Burke. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Simeon Burke leaves the CCJ after he was convicted of an offence under the Public Order Act and fined €300 following his arrest during a disturbance at the Court of Appeal last month. Expand

Close

Simeon Burke. Photo: Collins Courts

Simeon Burke. Photo: Collins Courts

Simeon Burke leaves the CCJ after he was convicted of an offence under the Public Order Act and fined €300 following his arrest during a disturbance at the Court of Appeal last month.

Simeon Burke leaves the CCJ after he was convicted of an offence under the Public Order Act and fined €300 following his arrest during a disturbance at the Court of Appeal last month.

/

Simeon Burke. Photo: Collins Courts

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A judge has found Simeon Burke guilty of a public order offence over his conduct during and after he and members of his family disrupted the delivery of a judgment at the Court of Appeal last month.

Judge John Hughes said he did not accept the barrister-at-law student’s evidence about the courtroom melee and his interactions with gardaí after they physically removed him and members of his family.

Most Watched

Privacy