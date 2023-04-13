A garda involved in the removal of members of the Burke family from the Court of Appeal last month has alleged Simeon Burke was “extremely aggressive” after being taken from the Four Courts complex.

Garda Conor O’Dwyer also said the barrister-at-law student was “insulting and abusive” towards gardaí.

The allegations were contained in a summary of evidence provided to the High Court which is today holding an inquiry into the lawfulness of Mr Burke’s detention.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan is being asked to consider an application for Mr Burke’s release and orders quashing of his prosecution for a public order offence.

The 24-year-old was brought in handcuffs to the High Court from Cloverhill Prison this morning and told the judge he would be representing himself.

He has been held in Cloverhill since being charged with a public order offence on March 7 following chaotic scenes at the Court of Appeal.

He and members of his family, a well-known group of evangelical Christians from Castlebar, Co Mayo, were removed from the court by gardaí after shouting at judges and interrupting the delivery of a ruling in the long-running dispute between Wilson’s Hospital School and his brother, teacher Enoch Burke.

Simeon Burke was subsequently charged with engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words and behaviour. He is due to go on trial in the District Court next Monday.

Although Mr Burke he has been free to take up bail, he has refused to do so and has instead sought an inquiry into the lawfulness of his detention.

Two judges refused to allow such an inquiry earlier this week, but a third, Mr Justice Anthony Barr, yesterday agreed to allow the inquiry.

As part of the application, Mr Burke has made a series of allegations against gardaí, including that they used “excessive force”, that he was “violently dragged”, his clothing was ripped, and that he was “treated like an animal”.

Central to his application are claims there was a flaw on the committal warrant and that the proper formalities of an arrest were not complied with. He claims he was not told he was being arrested, the reason for the arrest or the power of arrest.

The application is being opposed by the Chief State Solicitors Office, represented by Seamus Clarke SC.

A precis, or summary, of evidence provided to Mr Burke by Garda Conor O'Dwyer has been exhibited in court.

It stated that when Garda O’Dwyer and other gardaí entered the Court of Appeal, they asked members of the Burke family to leave but they did not do so.

Garda O’Dwyer said Mr Burke held onto the bench in the courtroom and refused to go.

The garda claimed Mr Burke behaved in an aggressive fashion in the courtroom and was “extremely aggressive” when taken outside the gates of the Four Courts, insulting and abusing gardaí.

Garda O’Dwyer said that with several members of the public present, it was feared Mr Burke may have provoked a breach of the peace.

In an affidavit, Mr Burke said he was in the Court of Appeal taking notes on the judgment being delivered.

He acknowledged several objections were raised by members of his family during the delivery of the judgment, and that the court rose and delivered its ruling electronically instead.

Mr Burke alleged gardaí grabbed him forcibly around the neck and other parts of his body, dragged him out of the Court of Appeal building, across the interior yard of the Four Courts and out onto the public footpath.

He claimed his clothing was torn, and that he was injured, bleeding and in shock.

Mr Burke went on to claim he was bundled into a Garda vehicle and was removed to the Bridewell Garda station.

He alleged that in breach of Garda custody regulations, he was not informed of the offence or matter for which he had been arrested.

The barrister-at-law student claimed that when he was later charged, he was not given a copy of the charge sheet, which was contrary to one of the regulations.

Mr Burke alleged that Garda O'Dwyer had not arrested him but had presented himself as the arresting and prosecuting garda and gave evidence in that capacity.

In the affidavit, he stated that he attempted at District Court hearings on March 7, 14, 28 and 29 to raise objections about his arrest, the manner in which it was carried out and his claim that he was not told of the basis on which he had been arrested.

Mr Burke also said that while there was consent to him being released on bail, he could not consent to bail terms requiring him to stay away from the Four Courts.

He also claimed he could not consent as in his view the process had no validity.