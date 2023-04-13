| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

breaking Simeon Burke ‘extremely aggressive’ outside Four Courts, garda claims

  • Garda Conor O’Dwyer alleged the student (24) was also ‘insulting and abusive’
  • High Court is holding inquiry into lawfulness of Mr Burke’s detention
  • Simeon Burke has been held since he was charged with public order offence on March 7
Expand

Close

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A garda involved in the removal of members of the Burke family from the Court of Appeal last month has alleged Simeon Burke was “extremely aggressive” after being taken from the Four Courts complex.

Garda Conor O’Dwyer also said the barrister-at-law student was “insulting and abusive” towards gardaí.

Most Watched

Privacy