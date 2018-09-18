Siblings claim parents among 11 people who sexually abused them

A court has been asked to rule that three children be kept in care following allegations two of them were sexually abused by 11 people, including their parents.

A court has been asked to rule that three children be kept in care following allegations two of them were sexually abused by 11 people, including their parents.

The application is being opposed by the parents, who deny any sexual abuse.

A Garda inquiry into the claims, made by the two eldest children, has not resulted in any prosecution.

Details of the application by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, were revealed in a report published yesterday by the Child Care Law Reporting Project.

A ruling on the application is awaited.

The two eldest children entered care on a voluntary arrangement in June 2014 due to neglect linked to the parents' abuse of alcohol.

Some 18 months later the two children made allegations of sexual abuse against 11 named individuals.

These were the parents, two male relatives, a female relative, three teenage girls and two other men. Another female relative was alleged to have been present when they were abused.

As a consequence of these disclosures, in late June 2016, the youngest sibling, who was just two days old at the time, was also taken into care.

Tusla now wants the children to remain in care until they reach the age of 18. Giving evidence at a court in a rural town, the father said he had been sober for two and a half years. He denied he was involved in the rape and oral rape of the two older children.

The mother also gave evidence that she was no longer drinking. She said she never sexually abused or raped the children and that she never allowed anyone else to sexually abuse or rape them either. She also denied showing pornography to the eldest child.

Counsel for Tusla said the children did not want to go home and did not want the parents to have access visits.

He said the grounds for seeking the order were that both parents neglected the children and abused the two eldest ones sexually, physically and emotionally, caused them emotional trauma, and allowed the children to be sexually abused by others.

The children were subjected to parental alcohol misuse and serious domestic violence disturbances and there was a chronic and serious lack of school attendance.

Counsel for the mother admitted the parents had neglected the children between 2012 and mid-2015.

But she pointed to weaknesses in the evidence, saying the children's accounts varied, medical evidence did not prove sexual abuse, and no criminal charges had been brought. Counsel for the father asked for a supervision order to be made with a reunification over a period of time.

Irish Independent