Showjumper 'broke girl's heart' with inferior pony

International showjumper Michael Kearins broke a young girl's heart, when he sent her family a pony inferior to the one they had agreed to buy, a court has been told.

Mr Kearins (36), of Knockbeg, Collooney, Co Sligo, who was convicted of deception on April 1, was fined €11,000 at Sligo Circuit Court.

Judge Francis Comerford said one of the most unpleasant aspects of the case was the defendant's claim - which he now accepted was untrue - that the complainant's wife said she would accept a different pony to the one her husband had agreed to buy.

The accused was found guilty last April after a jury heard that Donegal-born businessman Sean Ewing had agreed to buy two ponies, Teddy and Buddy, off him, but that when Buddy was no longer available, a "dead ringer", but inferior pony called Spot was delivered to his Majorca home. Mr Kearins had pleaded not guilty to a charge of deception between August 2012 and October 2012.

