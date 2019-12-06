Showjumper 'broke girl's heart' with inferior pony
International showjumper Michael Kearins broke a young girl's heart, when he sent her family a pony inferior to the one they had agreed to buy, a court has been told.
Mr Kearins (36), of Knockbeg, Collooney, Co Sligo, who was convicted of deception on April 1, was fined €11,000 at Sligo Circuit Court.
Judge Francis Comerford said one of the most unpleasant aspects of the case was the defendant's claim - which he now accepted was untrue - that the complainant's wife said she would accept a different pony to the one her husband had agreed to buy.
The accused was found guilty last April after a jury heard that Donegal-born businessman Sean Ewing had agreed to buy two ponies, Teddy and Buddy, off him, but that when Buddy was no longer available, a "dead ringer", but inferior pony called Spot was delivered to his Majorca home. Mr Kearins had pleaded not guilty to a charge of deception between August 2012 and October 2012.
Patrick O'Sullivan BL, for Mr Kearins, told Judge Comerford his client now fully accepted the verdict. Counsel said his client was remorseful and wanted to apologise.
The accused, who provided €17,000 in compensation to the court, paid in a further €3,000 yesterday.
The trial had heard Mr and Ms Ewing had got in touch with the accused in the summer of 2012 when they were in Ireland and wanted to buy two ponies for their daughters. After seeing Teddy and Buddy three times, and testing them out, they had agreed to buy both animals.
In her victim impact statement, Ms Ewing said the accused had broken a young girl's heart and that her daughter "now no longer rides".
