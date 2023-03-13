| 8.2°C Dublin

Showbiz journalist Paul Martin given probation order over harassment of estranged wife

A showbiz journalist convicted of harassing his estranged wife has been ordered to complete a six-month probation order.

A judge told Paul Martin, who describes himself as ‘Mr Showbiz’, that he appeared to be “somebody who struggles to accept when things don’t go your way”.

