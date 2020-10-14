Shopper accused of producing a knife in discount store queue

James Byrne of St Agnes Park in Crumlin, charged with producing a knife as a weapon

A DUBLIN man took out a knife and threatened another shopper in a queue at a city centre discount store, it has been alleged.

James Byrne (56) is accused of taking out a knife and telling the other person to "get back" during the incident.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court.

Mr Byrne, with an address at St Agnes Park, Crumlin, is charged with producing a folding knife as a weapon last May 5.

Garda Shane Costello told Judge Smyth the accused made no reply to the charge after caution when it was put to him before the court sitting.

The DPP directed summary disposal of the case at district court level, subject to a judge accepting jurisdiction.

Judge Smyth asked for an outline of the prosecution's case.

witness

Gda Costello said it was all- eged that the accused was standing in a queue at Dealz on Moore Street when he showed a knife to someone in the queue, told them to get back and threatened them.

It was a folding knife and it was open, the garda added.

The court heard there was no CCTV evidence available, but there was a witness statement.

Judge Smyth said he would like to see the statement before finalising his decision on the issue of jurisdiction.

Defence solicitor Luke Staines said he was seeking disclosure of prosecution documents.

Making an application for free legal aid, Mr Staines said the accused was in receipt of a pension and would furnish a statement of his financial means.

Mr Byrne has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charge.

Herald