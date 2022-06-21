Shoplifting mum was ‘on cocktail of drugs’, court hears

A MOTHER who shoplifted hundreds of euros worth of clothes and other goods was on a cocktail of drugs at the time, a court heard.

Franchesca Henney (40) had started taking drugs “a little bit late in life”, at the age of 28, her lawyer said.

Judge Bryan Smyth said he would give her a suspended sentence if she paid compensation.

Henney, of North William Street, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Dublin District Court heard she went to Dunnes Stores, Ilac Centre in the north city centre last May 29.

She was in possession of two pink dresses, a blazer and other items with security tags, all from the Quiz shop, as well as a €12 pair of sunglasses from Tiger.

She admitted taking them and they were all recovered.

On May 27, 2019, Henney stole €143 worth of cosmetics from Boots, Ilac Centre.

She was with an accomplice at Penney’s on Mary Street on October 27, 2019 when they stole €118 worth of clothes.

Henney put €434 worth of dresses into bags in Quiz on September 27, 2019 and left without paying. She had 55 previous convictions.

The accused was in a better place now, her lawyer said.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case for compensation.­­­