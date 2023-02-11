| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Shoplifting mum (45) took up drugs ‘late in life’ after children had moved out, court told

Blanchardstown District Court Expand

Close

Blanchardstown District Court

Blanchardstown District Court

Blanchardstown District Court

A mother who went on a shoplifting spree had started to take drugs “late in life” when her adult children moved out of home and she found herself with “time on her hands,” a court heard.

Lisa Mason (45) only got involved in drugs at the age of 42, when she moved into a “bad area” where the problem was “rampant”.

Most Watched

Privacy