Shoplifter who walked out of shop with groceries ‘had no idea why she did it’

The defendant admitted stealing groceries valued at €139 from Aldi in Finglas last month. Stock image

A shoplifter who walked out of a supermarket without paying for groceries had “no idea what came over her”, a court heard.

Suzanne St Ledger (41) has had a very difficult year as her mother passed away and a weight loss operation in Turkey had not gone well.

Judge David McHugh ordered St Ledger to donate €200 to Blanchardstown Hospice and struck out the charge.

The defendant, of Parkview Road in Fairview, admitted stealing groceries, valued at €139, from Aldi in Finglas on May 15, 2022.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that St Ledger was observed picking up some groceries and walking out of the shop without paying for the goods.

The court heard that St Ledger had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny said St Ledger had “no idea what came over her”, and food poverty was not an issue.

Mr Kenny said the defendant had endured a very difficult year as a weight loss operation in Turkey had not gone well, and she was receiving treatment as a result of that.

Mr Kenny asked the judge to leave St Ledger without a conviction, saying he would not see her again.