Shoplifter who took steak and power washer jailed for six months

A SERIAL thief who shoplifted steaks, cosmetics and a pressure washer has been jailed for six months.

Laurence Harvey (47) took hundreds of euro worth of groceries and other goods in a series of thefts at shops around Dublin.

Harvey, with an address at a hostel on Gardiner Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty to theft.

Dublin District Court heard he stole two handbags from Marks & Spencer, Grafton Street on August 31.

He was caught after a short chase and the property was recovered.

Harvey stole 15 packets of steak and a pressure washer worth a total of €277 Lidl, Slaney Road, Glasnevin on June 7. He was identified on CCTV and apprehended.

On November 21, 2020, he took €96 worth of cosmetics from Boots, Grafton Street and was located on a later date.

Harvey stole €475 worth of bed clothing at Arnott’s, Henry Street on August 28 this year and groceries valued at €66 from Tesco on August 20.

The accused had 113 previous convictions.

Harvey was making efforts to address his issues, defence barrister Gareth Casey said.

Judge Bryan Smyth imposed three consecutive two-month sentences.