| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Shoplifter who stole from same store twice in one day made two ‘stupid mistakes’

Blanchardstown District Court Expand

Close

Blanchardstown District Court

Blanchardstown District Court

Blanchardstown District Court

Andrew Phelan

A MOTHER-of-one who twice shoplifted from the same supermarket had made “two stupid mistakes”, a court has heard.

Nina Rakhviashvili (50) stole groceries from the store twice on the same day.

Most Watched

Privacy