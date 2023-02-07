Shoplifter who stole from same store twice in one day made two ‘stupid mistakes’

A MOTHER-of-one who twice shoplifted from the same supermarket had made “two stupid mistakes”, a court has heard.

Nina Rakhviashvili (50) stole groceries from the store twice on the same day.

Judge David McHugh fined her €150 and warned he would consider jailing her if she reoffended.

Rakhviashvili, a translator, from The Orchard, Lucan, pleaded guilty to theft.

Blanchardstown District Court heard she stole €29 worth of groceries from Ballyowen Castle Shopping Centre, Lucan on June 11 last year. She was stopped by gardaí as she was about to leave in a car.

When gardaí viewed CCTV footage, they saw she had also taken €16 worth of groceries earlier.

The accused had made “two stupid mistakes,” her solicitor Daniel Cahalane said.

Noting Rakhviashvili had a previous record, the judge said she was “doing petty theft at irregular intervals” and he did not know if he could accept what her defence said.

Mr Cahalane said his client had tried to buy items but there was a dispute and she made the mistake of leaving.

“I would seriously consider custody if I saw her again,” Judge McHugh said.