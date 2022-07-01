Shoplifter walked out of store with combi drill under his jacket

A SHOPLIFTER who walked out of a store with a drill under his jacket has been getting help from the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (Mabs), a court has heard.

Ian Byrne (48) was ordered by Judge Gerard Jones to pay compensation for the combi drill he stole, and the judge adjourned sentencing to December.

The defendant, of Seville Place, Dublin 1, admitted stealing an 18in combi drill, valued at €184, from B&Q, Airside Retail Park, Swords, on November 16, 2020.

Garda Shane McGuinn told Swords District Court that Byrne put the drill under his jacket and walked out of the store without paying for it.

The defendant was identified through CCTV footage and the drill was not recovered.

Judge Jones said he wanted Byrne to compensate the shop.

The defendant, a father of four, said he could not afford to repay the shop for the drill.

Defence lawyer Annette Kealy said Byrne was in Mabs and living in homeless accommodation. He received disability allowance.

Judge Jones told Byrne he must repay what he stole. Ms Kealy asked for six months to allow Byrne to save the money.

Judge Jones said he wanted “every cent paid back”.