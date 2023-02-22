Shoplifter stole two T-shirts worth €1,100 from Brown Thomas

A thief who shoplifted two designer T-shirts worth more than €1,100 combined was suffering from ADHD and came from an “incredibly respectable family,” a court heard.
Gavin Mulgrew (28) was separately found in possession of €400 worth of cannabis in a search.
Judge Máire Conneely adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for a probation report.
Mulgrew, of Old Brazil Way, Knocksedan, Swords, pleaded guilty to theft.
The court heard he went to Brown Thomas on Grafton Street at 3pm on December 8, 2021. He selected two T-shirts worth €1,140 and attempted to leave without paying.
He was stopped by security and the goods were recovered in a saleable condition.
The court heard gardaí also found a tool for removing tags from clothing.
Mulgrew was in a car that was stopped at James’s Street on April 5, 2021. He had seven bags of cannabis with a street value of €400.
Mulgrew had previous convictions for theft and drugs offences.
He had ADHD and his mother was “heartbroken” trying to get support for him, his solicitor Colleen Gildernew said.