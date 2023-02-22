| 5.2°C Dublin

Shoplifter stole two T-shirts worth €1,100 from Brown Thomas

Andrew Phelan

A thief who shoplifted two designer T-shirts worth more than €1,100 combined was suffering from ADHD and came from an “incredibly respectable family,” a court heard.

Gavin Mulgrew (28) was separately found in possession of €400 worth of cannabis in a search.

