Shoplifter asks judge to send him to jail to help ‘clear out his head’

Eimear Cotter

A shoplifter who is “really struggling” at present has asked a judge to jail him, so he can go back into prison and “clear out his head”.

Brian Mulhall (53) had a history of theft-related offences, had served jail time in the past and had been out of prison nearly a year, a court heard.

