Shop worker ‘left with swollen ear after punch attack’

A young man has been accused of punching a shop worker in the head, leaving him with facial bruising and a swollen ear.

James Donegan (29) had his case adjourned to give him time to consider how he intends to plead.

Mr Donegan, with an address at Deerpark House, Tyrone Court, Dublin 8 is charged with assault causing harm to the man.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the incident was alleged to have happened at Maxol, Longmile Road, Drimnagh on April 14 this year.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to a judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said it was alleged that the accused was at the shop when he assaulted a staff member by punching him twice to the head.

The victim suffered a swollen ear, a badly bruised and swollen eye and required medical attention as a result of the incident.

He was discharged from hospital on the same day but had to take some time off work, the court heard. A medical report on the victim’s injuries was submitted to the court.

Judge Gerard Jones accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court.

He ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence and remanded the accused on continuing bail. The judge told defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin he would grant free legal aid if Mr Donegan produced a payslip.