Shop worker falsified refunds to steal €5,500 from till

A shop worker stole €5,500 from the till in a series of false refunds at a Dublin city centre sports clothing store, a court heard.

Martin Macken (32) took the cash over a four-month period in “lots of small little transactions”.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court to give the accused time to pay compensation to the shop.

Macken, with an address at Edenmore Avenue, Coolock, pleaded guilty to a number of thefts at JD Sports, GPO Arcade on dates between February and June 2018.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt told Judge Bryan Smyth the accused was in employment at the shop at the time of the incidents which involved a number of transactions.

These were refunds where there were no customers at the till and the accused took the proceeds from the transaction, she said.

The sergeant said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with in the district court on a guilty plea only.

Defence solicitor Michael Finucane said since a previous court appearance, the accused had been working to meet a proposal for repayment. He had suffered a close family bereavement recently.

Mr Finucane said the thefts had involved “lots of small little transactions”. The judge accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court

Judge Smyth said he would give the defence time to put its “best foot forward” but full compensation would need to be paid.

He adjourned the case to a date next month.​​