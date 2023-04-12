| 3°C Dublin

Shop worker falsified refunds to steal €5,500 from till

Martin Macken (32) took the cash over a four-month period. Stock image Expand

Andrew Phelan

A shop worker stole €5,500 from the till in a series of false refunds at a Dublin city centre sports clothing store, a court heard.

Martin Macken (32) took the cash over a four-month period in “lots of small little transactions”.

