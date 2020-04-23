Shop robber who threatened staff with syringe over four cans of cider jailed

A shop robber who threatened staff with a syringe over four cans of cider has been jailed for ten months.

Dubliner Myles Byrne (28) was “out of it” when he went into the city centre Tesco shop at around 9am and tried to buy the cans.

When staff told him they could not sell him any alcohol he refused to leave the cans back. He pulled out a syringe and told one staff member “get away or I'll stab you”.

He then said “you're lucky I didn't rob the tills” before he left with the cans.

Garda Aine Hogan told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that staff were afraid for their life when Byrne made his threat. The deputy manager told gardaí that Byrne was clearly “out of it” and was “swaying” when he came into the shop.

Byrne of Cardiff Castle Road, Finglas, pleaded guilty to robbery and making a threat to kill or cause serious harm at College Green, Dublin city on September 29 last (2019).

His 79 previous convictions include assault, robbery and road traffic offences. He was on bail when he committed 56 of these offences.

Rebecca Smith BL, defending, told the court that her client had an ongoing difficulty with alcohol and had little memory of the robbery. She said he was embarrassed by his actions and wanted to apologise.

She said Byrne wished to deal with his addiction problem but that the offer of a place in residential treatment had been put on hold because of the pandemic related restrictions.

Judge Martin Nolan told Byrne that he was not living up to the reputation of his “famous” Wexford namesake.

He said this was a “very stupid” crime and Byrne behaved in a very aggressive and violent way when challenged by shop staff.

Online Editors