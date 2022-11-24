| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Shop assistant caught with cocaine had ‘lost his way’

Stock image. Expand

Close

Stock image.

Stock image.

Stock image.

Eimear Cotter

A SHOP assistant caught with cocaine and cannabis when gardaí raided his then girlfriend’s home had “lost his way”, a court has heard.

Craig Garland (22) asked a judge to leave him without a conviction, saying his behaviour was foolish and he had been at a loose end at the time.

Most Watched

Privacy