'Shocked and appalled' - woman asked out by case judge who rang and said she was 'very beautiful'

A WOMAN who complained after a judge rang her just minutes after hearing her case to say she was "very beautiful" and to suggest they should meet for coffee, said she feels totally let down by the justice system.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said she was "shocked and appalled" that her complaint has effectively been ignored for almost four years.

After a complaint to Garda and then to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc), the woman said she feels badly let down by the entire justice system, with effectively nothing being done.

She said it was outrageous that a vulnerable person who turned to the legal system for help should have been treated in such a fashion.

During a court hearing in December 2016 the judge asked for the mobile phone numbers of both the woman and the other party to be called out while dealing with the matter in his private chambers.

Having called out her number, she noted the judge writing it down.

The woman later noticed she had a missed call from a number she did not recognise.

When she rang back, she realised the man who had rang her was the judge.

The woman's statement of complaint, seen by the Herald, revealed her sworn recollection of the subsequent conversation:

"No, everything is good with the case. I just wanted to talk to you. You looked very beautiful today," the woman said the judge told her.

She said she was shocked and stammered "OK" before asking whether it was a prank call.

"No, no, I just rang. It is a busy time coming to Christmas but I would like to meet you sometime for coffee," the woman said she was told.

She said the judge proceeded to make several other calls to her and during one of which he advised her: "Because of my position, not to tell anyone I'm making contact."

Later, while on holidays with her children in the Canary Islands, the woman received a text from the judge asking her how her holiday was going.

She later met the judge for coffee, concerned he might be able to advise her about her case and afraid of the consequences if she refused to meet.

After a brief conversation, the judge left. The woman never met the judge again outside of a single further court appearance.

"I went to the meeting because I was afraid he would be unhappy with me and strike out my (case)," she said.

The woman became so upset over what had happened she made a complaint. Her decision was prompted by her shock at learning another woman had made an allegation of sexual assault against the individual.

However, gardaí decided, following an investigation into her complaint, that there was no criminal element to the matter.

Ruled

The woman said officers seemed obsessed with her view of the judge rather than why he kept contacting her.

When gardaí ruled out any further action, the woman then contacted the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) to complain.

She also wrote to the Taoiseach, the Justice Minister and the chairperson of Gsoc.

Last year, a Gsoc investigator completed his report into the complaint and determined that it ranked as Category A - the highest possible ranking for seriousness.

It was submitted to Gsoc senior management in September 2019 but, to date, nothing has happened. Gsoc said it was unable to comment to the Herald on the matter.

When the woman sought a copy of the file, she was told it was an internal document and could not be given to her.

"I still have not received a reply to my complaint - it is the third year of (the) ongoing cover-up," she said. "I am shocked and appalled that a complaint that I have sought assistance (with) is now being treated this way. I am totally losing confidence in the integrity and independence of Gsoc."

Herald