Shipping company faces trial over fatal workplace accident at Dublin Port

A SHIPPING company faces trial accused of breaking health and safety laws following the death of a father-of-two after a workplace accident at Dublin Port.

James Byrne, who was in his late 30s and from Lucan in Co. Dublin, was rushed to the Mater Hospital after an incident on June 6, 2018.

He was later pronounced dead and an investigation was carried out by the Health and Safety Authority.

The Doyle Shipping Group Unlimited, otherwise known as the Doyle Shipping Group, with an address at Ocean Pier, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1, was served with a summons alleging a number of health and safety failings.

James Byrne

The firm is a leading shipping and logistics company providing a range of marine services.

The case was listed before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment meaning it will be dealt with in the Circuit Court. Judge Halpin adjourned the case for six weeks for the preparation of a book of evidence.

The firm, which has not yet indicated how it will plead, faced five charges under Section 77 of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act.

It has been accused of failing to conduct work activities, specifically the dismantling of a steel hopper at the McKearns Yard, at Ocean Pier, in a way to ensure the safety of employees, which necessitated that an employee worked in a danger zone at the base of stanchions which allegedly had no support in place to prevent them toppling in an uncontrolled manner.

The firm also faced a charge for failing to provide systems of work that were planned, performed, maintained and revised to be, so far as reasonably practicable, without risk.

It was alleged that as a consequence, the firm’s employee James Byrne suffered personal injury and died.

The fifth charge was for failing to identify hazards associated with the dismantling work, failing to assess the risks presented, or to be in possession of a written risk assessment.

