‘She is too weak now’ – family hope mediation can settle CervicalCheck case before grandmother dies

Joan Lucey with her three grandchildren – Isobel, Fiadh and Jane – and her son Sean and daughter Sinéad.

THE HSE and two laboratories have agreed to enter mediation with lawyers for a retired nurse with cervical cancer who is now in the final days of her life.

Joan Lucey’s family told Independent.ie today that the stress over ongoing litigation linked to the CervicalCheck scandal had resulted in her condition deteriorating.

On two occasions her lawyers made courtroom appeals for her case to be resolved through mediation rather than a trial, which is scheduled to begin next Friday.

Such a scenario could have involved Ms Lucey having to give evidence from her deathbed – but her son Sean said this evening that she is now “too weak” to even give evidence remotely.

Read More

The High Court was told today that mediation towards resolving the action will begin next Tuesday.

Ms Lucey from Dingle, Co Kerry has sued the HSE, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated (CPL) with headquarters in Austin, Texas, USA and MedLab Pathology Ltd with registered offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin. The mediation will also involve a third party joined in the proceedings by US laboratory CPL.

She has sued in relation to the alleged misreading or misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears, taken in February 2011 and August 2011. All claims are denied.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who had urged mediation and told the HSE and the laboratories yesterday to take instructions “at the highest level”, wished all sides success in the mediation which he described as “a quite difficult endeavour”.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Ms Lucey’s son Sean welcomed the development but said it was regrettable that it too so long to happen.

“It remains to be seen just how fruitful the mediation will be. If not successful, the case will proceed to court on Friday,” he said.

“My mother had resolved to see this case through, as she felt those that so grievously wronged her should be held to account. Unfortunately, however, the stress of the ongoing litigation and uncertainty surrounding the parties’ agreement to mediate has had an adverse effect on her and sadly, we fear she will not survive the length of time this case is going to take, should mediation fail next week.”

He added: “She will not be able to give evidence. She is too weak. We would love to be able to tell her that the case is resolved next Tuesday. However, if the case does not settle at mediation, we will fight the case for our mother if that is what becomes necessary.”

Mr Lucey said he and his siblings, Eileen and Sinéad, are prepared to give evidence in the High Court next week but it would be “extremely tough”.

“We should be spending time comforting our mother in her final days but we will do what’s necessary to see this through for her. She should be able to die knowing she has held those that so grievously wronged her to account.”

The family say that if Ms Lucey dies before the case is concluded, a large portion of her claim will die with her.

“We hope the pillar-to-post run-around we are getting is not a cynical exercise to avoid responsibility, financial or otherwise. We are all saddened by the way our mother has been dealt with. She certainly deserves better,” Mr Lucey said.

“We would like to be in a position to provide her with some good news but the HSE is denying us the opportunity to provide our mother with this comfort.”

Mr Lucey believes expressions of regret received from the HSE are hollow.

The HSE does not comment on cases publicly. The State Claims Agency, which handles cases on behalf of the HSE, has said it aims to resolve all cervical cancer screening claims against the HSE “in a sensitive manner and as quickly as possible”.

“It uses mediation wherever possible, as an alternative to a formal court hearing, and places a high priority on treating the people who have made the claims, and their families, with dignity and compassion,” a spokesperson said.

Read More

Online Editors