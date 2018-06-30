It was February 2009 when Garda detectives raided the headquarters of the former Anglo Irish Bank. An angry nation hoped the swoop on the bank, which became synonymous with the financial crash and subsequent EU/IMF bailout, would lead to perp walks and swift justice.

It was February 2009 when Garda detectives raided the headquarters of the former Anglo Irish Bank. An angry nation hoped the swoop on the bank, which became synonymous with the financial crash and subsequent EU/IMF bailout, would lead to perp walks and swift justice.

Shane Phelan: The Anglo trials have shown the good, the bad and the ugly of white-collar investigations

But when the blaze of publicity subsided it was replaced with the excruciatingly slow grind of the wheels of justice.

The seemingly glacial progress of investigations corroded further the already limited confidence the public had in the administration of justice in the financial sector.

It is only now, nine years and four months on, that a line can finally be drawn under the Anglo saga.

There are many reasons things took so long, not least the complexity of some of the crimes and David Drumm's refusal to return to Ireland from the US.

The former chief executive's admission of guilt yesterday to providing unlawful loans to a group of Anglo clients known as the 'Maple 10' means there will be no further trials.

The last act for the criminal courts in relation to Anglo will come on July 9 when he will be sentenced.

Drumm is already languishing in Mountjoy, having earlier this month been jailed for six years for his role in a conspiracy to make the bank appear €7.2bn better off than it was.

He is the biggest scalp from the Anglo probes, some of which were led by gardaí and others by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

The inquiries focused on the €7.2bn conspiracy, the Maple 10 loans, a hidden loans controversy, and the receipt of fraudulent loans by a senior executive.

In the final analysis, the prosecutorial record of the State in these cases has been something of a mixed bag.

The Anglo trials have also shown the good, the bad and the ugly of white-collar law investigations in this country.

In particular, excellent detective work was seen in the two trials relating to the €7.2bn conspiracy.

In contrast, the inquiry into loans held by former Anglo chairman Seán FitzPatrick was bungled by the ODCE, with a judge finding witnesses were coached and the investigation was biased and partisan.

The Government has pledged to overhaul the ODCE and to introduce laws to make it easier to prosecute white-collar crimes.

The first Anglo trial, in 2014, of former directors Pat Whelan and Willie McAteer for their roles in the Maple 10 scheme resulted in both men being sentenced to 240 hours community service, while Seán FitzPatrick was cleared.

A second Anglo trial in 2015 led to prison terms for former chief operations officer Tiarnan O'Mahoney (three years), former company secretary Bernard Daly (two years) and a former assistant manager, Aoife Maguire (18 months), for conspiring to defraud the Revenue by deleting or concealing bank accounts linked to FitzPatrick.

But the convictions of O'Mahoney and Daly were later quashed and O'Mahoney was acquitted at a retrial.

The Court of Appeal ruled Maguire's sentence was too severe and she was released.

Also in 2016, McAteer, former head of treasury John Bowe and former Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) chief executive Denis Casey were jailed for three-and-a-half years, two years, and two years and nine months respectively for their roles in the €7.2bn conspiracy.

Former IL&P finance director Peter FitzPatrick was acquitted.

Last year, McAteer was jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting to receiving a fraudulent loan of €8m.

There were also two trials of Seán FitzPatrick on charges of hiding multi-million-euro loans from auditors. The second of these was the longest, and possibly the most expensive, criminal trial in the State's history and resulted in his acquittal.

Irish Independent