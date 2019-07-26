Shampoo aerosol in nightclub 'turned into a flame-thrower'

A nurse has told the High Court how when she sprayed a dry shampoo in the toilet of a nightclub, the aerosol turned into a "flame-thrower".

Sam Clarke Kavanagh (27) said the flames hit her hair and she had to throw the aerosol down the toilet.

Ms Clarke Kavanagh, of Sandymount Road, Sandymount, Dublin, has sued the former operators of the Bronze bar and nightclub.

She says she suffered burns to her right hand, face and singed her hair, eye lashes and eyebrows.

The aerosol of dry shampoo, she says, was one of a number of toiletries in a box.

She has also claimed the naked flame of a candle was in the area and the aerosol spray ignited.

The owners at the time of the Bronze bar and nightclub, Lower Baggot Street, Dublin, have claimed the aerosol dry shampoo was not supplied by them and could have been left there by another patron.

The venue has changed ownership since the 2015 incident, the court was told.

Ms Clarke Kavanagh's counsel Michael Byrne said it was a terrifying incident and there was a naked candle beside the sink.

Ms Clarke Kavanagh told the court she went to the nightclub to attend a friend's birthday celebration.

She and another friend ordered drinks when they arrived, and then went to the toilet.

Asked by her counsel if she had brought the dry shampoo into the nightclub, the witness said she did not carry dry shampoo with her.

She said she made a beeline for the products and sprayed the dry shampoo.

"It very quickly became a flame-thrower. I stupidly tried to blow it out and it hit my hair."

Cross-examined by Colm Condon SC, for the nightclub owners, she said she did not believe it was a case where another patron left the dry shampoo behind.

Ms Clarke Kavanagh has sued Hilda and Jon Conway, Claremont Road, Sandymount, Dublin, who were the owners on December 4, 2015.

She has claimed the bathroom facilities at the nightclub were allegedly rendered hazardous and unsafe because of the presence of naked flame candles and highly flammable aerosol cosmetic products in close proximity.

It is further claimed there was an alleged failure to supply non-flammable aerosol cosmetic products and use electronic candles rather than naked flame candles.

The claims are denied, and the case continues.

